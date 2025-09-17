Breakwater Investment Management Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VIG opened at $215.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average of $199.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

