GSG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

GSG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $178.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

