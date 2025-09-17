Seneca House Advisors Has $508,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

