Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,840 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 210,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average of $130.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

