Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $215.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average is $199.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $216.82. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

