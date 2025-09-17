iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average is $177.99.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.