Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,527,000 after acquiring an additional 969,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $763.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $722.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $740.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $774.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $939.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.39.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

