PFW Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

