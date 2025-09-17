Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $134,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $215.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $216.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average of $199.72. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

