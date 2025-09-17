Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 33,360 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,360 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NMI were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NMI by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,929,000 after acquiring an additional 176,766 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NMI by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 844,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after acquiring an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,886,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The company had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.