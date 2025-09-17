Terex Corporation $TEX Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Terex by 83.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terex by 65.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Terex by 128.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,554. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

