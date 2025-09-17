Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $207,000. PTM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 34.2% in the second quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $251.16 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $253.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,588 shares of company stock worth $44,296,554. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

