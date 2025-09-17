JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 77425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

