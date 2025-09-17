Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 496565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $997,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,207. This represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,302.40. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,656 shares of company stock worth $4,073,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,504,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,752,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 513,599 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 425,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

