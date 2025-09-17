Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $14.05. Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 106,219 shares.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 424.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Ping An Insurance Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

