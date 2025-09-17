Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $14.05. Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 106,219 shares.
Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Ping An Insurance Co. of China Cuts Dividend
Ping An Insurance Co. of China Company Profile
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance Co. of China
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.