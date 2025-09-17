Charles Boynton Sells 4,500 Shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nextracker Stock Down 1.2%
NXT stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.26. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Nextracker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,675,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,334,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,919,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,772,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nextracker by 8.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,303,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
