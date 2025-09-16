Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Drops By 32.8%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 137,700 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.32. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 65.71% and a negative net margin of 37.18%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

