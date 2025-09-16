Short Interest in Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Expands By 50.0%

Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Premier Foods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Premier Foods

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.