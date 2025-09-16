Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 598.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,599,000 after purchasing an additional 487,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,758,000 after purchasing an additional 166,967 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 221,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 785,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 341,517 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.9%

PPC stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

