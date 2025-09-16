Genpact (NYSE:G) CEO Balkrishan Kalra Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Genpact Stock Down 1.0%

G stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,807,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,592,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,842,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,819,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genpact by 334.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,759,000 after buying an additional 1,080,602 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

