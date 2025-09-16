Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Acuity were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity by 63.0% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity by 13.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity alerts:

Acuity Price Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Acuity Announces Dividend

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Acuity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Acuity

Acuity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.