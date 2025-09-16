Czech National Bank Purchases 68,791 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Czech National Bank increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,791 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:COF opened at $226.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.90 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

