Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Expands By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6%

PSCI stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $103.54 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

