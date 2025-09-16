Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Expands By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6%
PSCI stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $103.54 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
