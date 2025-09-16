Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.36 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 3.04 ($0.04), with a volume of 90,765,219 shares traded.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,092.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £30,000. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

