American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.42. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 61,775 shares trading hands.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

