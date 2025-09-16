IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IMAX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 25th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in IMAX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.04%.The company had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
IMAX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
