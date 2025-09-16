PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,200 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,582.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 80,156 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LTPZ opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.