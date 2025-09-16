Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.43 and traded as low as C$13.21. Extendicare shares last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 123,289 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$15.45 to C$16.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
