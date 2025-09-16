Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.