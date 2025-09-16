Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sany Heavy Equipment International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Price Performance

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYYF opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

(Get Free Report)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.