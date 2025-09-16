E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Raises Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $963,281.40. This represents a 31.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $828,833.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,647.80. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,654 shares of company stock worth $2,299,310 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

