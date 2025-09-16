Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $37.02. 5,623,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 5,161,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.85.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETHE was launched on Dec 14, 2017 and is issued by Grayscale.

