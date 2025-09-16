Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) Trading Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 292,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 157,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Nixxy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th.

Nixxy Stock Up 4.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter. Nixxy had a negative net margin of 195.31% and a negative return on equity of 377.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nixxy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nixxy stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.17% of Nixxy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

