E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,926.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,966.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,906.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,521.25 and a 52 week high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Markel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

