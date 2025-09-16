E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 10,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 35.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. M & L Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 142.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 157,410 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $3,096,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 151.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celsius from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.95.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,620. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 991,470 shares of company stock worth $47,307,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

