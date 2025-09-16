Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total value of $19,631,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,759,218.50. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.17.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE RBC opened at $381.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.09 and its 200-day moving average is $364.92. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $272.50 and a one year high of $416.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%.The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

