E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $2.83 Million Stake in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 21.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Core & Main by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 223,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,983,343.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,730.72. This trade represents a 53.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the sale, the director owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,463.24. This trade represents a 90.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,956 shares of company stock valued at $26,343,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

CNM opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

