Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (NYSEARCA:XXRP) Shares Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (NYSEARCA:XXRP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.60. Approximately 1,103,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,013,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00.

About Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF

The Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF (XXRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long xrp, short usd currency. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of XRP, less fees, and expenses. The fund uses over-the-counter swaps, futures, and XRP-related securities to pursue its objective XXRP was launched on Apr 8, 2025 and is issued by Teucrium.

