OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.
OTC Markets Group Price Performance
OTC Markets Group stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $603.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.
Featured Articles
