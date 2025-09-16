OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $603.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 143.0%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

