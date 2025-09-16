Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $233.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.56 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

