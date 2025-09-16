GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 182,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 88,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GCL Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCL Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

