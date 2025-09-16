Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives $2.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.4125.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPAD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $1.00 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

NYSE:OPAD opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.91 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 132.77%. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

