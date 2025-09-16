Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.33 and traded as high as $28.24. Prudential Public shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 711,901 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Up 0.8%

Prudential Public Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1542 dividend. This represents a yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Public by 38.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Prudential Public by 70.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the first quarter worth $60,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Prudential Public by 90.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public in the second quarter worth $77,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

