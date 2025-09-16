Reviewing Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Andritz alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.81% 21.31% 5.79% TPI Composites -15.28% N/A -27.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Andritz and TPI Composites, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 1 0 1 0 2.00 TPI Composites 2 4 1 0 1.86

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TPI Composites has a consensus target price of $1.73, suggesting a potential upside of 1,332.51%. Given TPI Composites’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Andritz.

75.2% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Andritz has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andritz and TPI Composites”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $9.00 billion 0.84 $537.26 million $1.02 14.17 TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.00 -$240.71 million ($4.26) -0.03

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Andritz beats TPI Composites on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.