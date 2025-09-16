E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,585.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,240. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacki Sue Kelley acquired 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $45,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,745.50. The trade was a 7.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,630 shares of company stock worth $259,656. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.07.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

