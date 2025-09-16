LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $0.88 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P sold 252,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $247,720.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,984,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,591.46. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,944,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,988 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 906,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 267,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in LivePerson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 73,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

