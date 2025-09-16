LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
LivePerson Stock Performance
Shares of LPSN opened at $0.88 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P sold 252,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $247,720.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,984,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,591.46. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,944,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,988 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.
