Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATLC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

ATLC opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.00. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,529.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 198.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 243,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 57,103 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 93,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 82.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

