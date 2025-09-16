Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $0.38. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.49% of Vicarious Surgical worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
