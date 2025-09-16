Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Unifi Price Performance
NYSE:UFI opened at $4.57 on Friday. Unifi has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.24. Unifi had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Unifi will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unifi
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.