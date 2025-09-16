Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

NYSE:UFI opened at $4.57 on Friday. Unifi has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $83.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.24. Unifi had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Unifi will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

