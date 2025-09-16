Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 209.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,695.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,187.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 53.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

